Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Illegal Schools to be shut down in Rivers State

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Government will in September close schools operating illegally in the state, Mr David Briggs, Chairman, Rivers State Secondary Schools Board, has said. Briggs, who gave the assurance on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, urged proprietors of such schools to apply formally to the state Ministry of Education for registration and possible approval of the …

The post Illegal Schools to be shut down in Rivers State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.