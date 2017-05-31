Illegal Schools to be shut down in Rivers State

Rivers State Government will in September close schools operating illegally in the state, Mr David Briggs, Chairman, Rivers State Secondary Schools Board, has said. Briggs, who gave the assurance on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, urged proprietors of such schools to apply formally to the state Ministry of Education for registration and possible approval of the …

The post Illegal Schools to be shut down in Rivers State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

