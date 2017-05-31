Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Illinois House approves $15 minimum wage – Lincoln Courier

Posted on May 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Lincoln Courier

Illinois House approves $15 minimum wage
Lincoln Courier
A bill that over five years increases Illinois' minimum wage to $15 an hour was approved Tuesday by the House on a vote of 61-53. Even though tax credits would be available to businesses with 50 employees or fewer to help cover the costs, opponents say …
Small Businesses Struggling With $15 Minimum Wage, New Site ReportsForbes
$15 Minimum Wage Approved by Illinois House of RepresentativesPatch.com
Reps want minimum wage reviewed every five yearsNaija247news
FOX Illinois –WLS-TV –WAND –The State Journal-Register
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.