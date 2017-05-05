I’m a victim of rivalry between EFCC and DSS – Jonathan’s former adviser, Kuku
Former Special Adviser on Niger Delta to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Kingsley Kuku, has claimed he is a victim of the rivalry between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS). Kuku said this in a statement released on Thursday. In 2015, the EFCC invited him several times for questioning […]
I’m a victim of rivalry between EFCC and DSS – Jonathan’s former adviser, Kuku
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!