‘I’m fed up with Wenger Out brigade’ – Labour leader and Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn backs Gunners boss – Evening Standard

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


'I'm fed up with Wenger Out brigade' – Labour leader and Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn backs Gunners boss
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has offered his backing to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, insisting he is “really fed up” of supporters protesting against the Gunners boss. Wenger faced a string of protests against his reign during the second half of this …

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

