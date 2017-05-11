I’m happy Nnamdi Kanu is free — Ekwueme

The former president says IPOB’s agitation is for equity and justice for all people of Nigeria, particularly the Igbo.

The post I’m happy Nnamdi Kanu is free — Ekwueme appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

