Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I’m in competition with NOBODY,” TBoss Talks Tough

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2nd runner up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu has taken to her social media page on Instagram to declare that she is not competing with anybody. This comes after a mild drama between her fans and fellow housemate, Uriel over Payporte’s false credit of a sold…

The post “I’m in competition with NOBODY,” TBoss Talks Tough appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.