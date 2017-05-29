I’m not in a hurry to conduct LG election – Gov Emmanuel

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said the state government is not in a hurry to conduct local government election because of its financial implication. Emmanuel equally noted that he would not be forced to borrow in order to conduct the election because of pressure from parties and a cross-section of indigenes. He made […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

