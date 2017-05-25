I’m now enjoying my football under manager Conte, Moses says

Chelsea’s Nigeria forward Victor Moses on Thursday praised club manager Antonio Conte for resurrecting his career and giving him the “confidence to enjoy his football’’. The 26-year-old Moses joined the Blues from Wigan for nine million pounds in 2012 but was loaned out to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham by former club manager Jose Mourinho. But he played 34 times this term in the role of wing-back as Chelsea claimed the English Premier League title with a record 30 wins.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

