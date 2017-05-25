‘I’m now enjoying my football under manager Conte’

Chelsea’s Nigeria forward Victor Moses on Thursday praised club manager Antonio Conte for resurrecting his career and giving him the “confidence to enjoy his football’’.

The 26-year-old Moses joined the Blues from Wigan for nine million pounds in 2012 but was loaned out to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham by former club manager Jose Mourinho.

But he played 34 times this term in the role of wing-back as Chelsea claimed the English Premier League title with a record 30 wins.

“I am more focused now than ever. I am enjoying my football again,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria international played 43 games in his first season with the Blues, scoring 10 goals on the way.

He was part of the 2013 Europa League-winning squad under interim manager Rafael Benitez.

But the forward failed to play under Mourinho in the Portuguese manager’s second spell at Stamford Bridge, being given temporary moves to three top-flight clubs.

This season, he was handed a new defensive role as he rejuvenated his Chelsea career, playing an integral role in Italian boss Conte’s first season in charge.

“We have got a new manager here who is willing to give everyone an opportunity,’’ said Moses.

“He gave me that opportunity and I didn’t look back after that.

“I am very pleased with that and I just want to keep improving in every game I play. It is a new role for me and I am still getting used to it,’’ Moses said.

NAN reports that he could add an FA Cup winners’ medal on Saturday when Chelsea take on London rivals Arsenal in the final match at Wembley.

“That would be a great achievement for me. We don’t feel any pressure, we are just taking this game as it comes.

“We have got the league title and they are going to want to win because they missed out on top four. We are going to try and stop them because we want the Double.’’

