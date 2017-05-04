Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Why I Dumped PDP for APC – Ex-Enugu Governor Chime – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria: Why I Dumped PDP for APC – Ex-Enugu Governor Chime
AllAfrica.com
A former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, says his decision to join the APC is to provide direction for upcoming politicians in Enugu State. Mr. Chime made the announcement on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing journalists on his plan to
Ex-Gov. Chime: Why I dumped PDP for APCThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.