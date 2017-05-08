“I’m so excited and also a bit scared” – Simi discusses Upcoming Album, Love Triangle, Headies & More in New Interview I WATCH

Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye simply known as Simi in an interview with Notjustok TV recently discussed her new single titled “Smile for me” as well as her upcoming album. She revealed the real reason why the album wasn’t released as planned last year, and also the amount of work needed to pull off the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

