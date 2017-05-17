I’m Staying At Tottenham – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will definitely still be at White Hart Lane next season.

And the Argentine has also revealed that there is no buyout clause in his current contract at White Hart Lane.

The 45-year-old Argentine has been in charge at Spurs since joining from Southampton in May 2014 on a five-year deal.

In May of last year he signed a contract extension which commits him to the club until 2021.

“There are many rumours, but I am committed with the club,” he said.

“There is no reason to leave. I will be here for pre-season. There is no buy-out clause in my contract, I will stay here next season.”

Spurs, who on Sunday played their final game at White Hart Lane, are guaranteed to finish second in the Premier League this season, their highest finish since 1963.

The post I’m Staying At Tottenham – Mauricio Pochettino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

