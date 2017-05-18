Pages Navigation Menu

“Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back” Watch Pharrell Williams’ Empowering Speech at NYU

Award-winning entertainer Pharrell Williams gave an empowering speech for New York University‘s commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Happy singer and producer received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree and spoke about women’s rights. “Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. The world that you will live […]

