“Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back” Watch Pharrell Williams’ Empowering Speech at NYU

Award-winning entertainer Pharrell Williams gave an empowering speech for New York University‘s commencement ceremony on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Happy singer and producer received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree and spoke about women’s rights. “Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. The world that you will live […]

The post “Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back” Watch Pharrell Williams’ Empowering Speech at NYU appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

