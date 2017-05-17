Imam, wife, 4 children assassinated in Ogun – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Imam, wife, 4 children assassinated in Ogun
A Muslim cleric, Sheik Yusuf Amzat-Salam, 35, his wife and four children were killed by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun. The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area. READ ALSO: Abuja Court asked to …
