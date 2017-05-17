Imam, wife, 4 children killed in Ijebu-Ode

A 35-year-old Muslim cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Amzat-Salam, also known as Alfa Abu, his wife and four children were killed by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area. The eldest child, a girl aged 11, her twin brothers, aged 8 and the last female child, aged 2 were all killed.

