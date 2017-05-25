Ime Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima & More attend Monalisa Chinda’s Stage Play “The Concubine” | See Photos

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Rivers State, veteran actress Monalisa Chinda took Elechi Amadi‘s play “The Concubine” to stage. The play which was staged on Tuesday starred Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro, Francis Duru and a host of others. In attendance at the play were Ibinabo Fiberesima, Ime Bishop Umoh, Kemen of […]

The post Ime Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima & More attend Monalisa Chinda’s Stage Play “The Concubine” | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

