Sub-Saharan Africa Economic Growth To Recover Slightly In 2017 – IMF
Africa Independent Television
Sub-Saharan Africa Economic Growth To Recover Slightly In 2017 – IMF
Africa Independent Television
Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa should recover slightly to 2.6 percent this year after a more than two-decade low in 2016 as commodity exporters faced lower prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The IMF said in its regional …
