IMF sees significant negative Brexit impact on Irish economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday, said the Irish economy would face significant negative hit from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) as barriers to trade damage traditional sectors. The IMF stated in its annual report that Ireland’s economy had been the best performing in the EU in the last three years. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

