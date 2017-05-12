Pages Navigation Menu

IMF sees significant negative Brexit impact on Irish economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday, said the Irish economy would face significant negative hit from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) as barriers to trade damage traditional sectors. The IMF stated in its annual report that Ireland’s economy had been the best performing in the EU in the last three years. […]

