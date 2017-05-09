IMF warns of long-term sub-Saharan Africa slowdown – MarketWatch
|
International Monetary Fund
|
IMF warns of long-term sub-Saharan Africa slowdown
MarketWatch
NAIROBI, Kenya–Sub-Saharan Africa risks becoming poorer in per capita terms after years of fast-paced growth, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday, as the region's economic expansion slows while its population growth continues to accelerate.
Sub Saharan Africa: Restarting the Growth Engine
Restarting Sub-Saharan Africa's growth engine requires strong policies by States
Sub-Saharan Africa economic growth to recover slightly in 2017: IMF
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!