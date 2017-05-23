Immigration arrests 8 over human trafficking

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A 30-year-old woman, Bola Anifowose, in possession of eight-year-old twins, was arrested alongside seven others by operatives of Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, while attempting to cross the border to Agadez in Niger Republic, where they intended to move over to Libya and, finally, to Europe.

The Comptroller of the Command, Alhaji Mohammed Rabiu, disclosed this in Katsina yesterday.

He said they were arrested following intelligence information received by his men.

According to him, ”luck ran out on them when they were trying to cross the Nigerian border through irregular route to Niger Republic and were intercepted by our operatives.

“One of them is in possession of forged ECOWAS Travel Certificate. The remaining seven have no travel documents at all.

“The suspected victims will be handed over to NAPTIP zonal office, Kano, for further action.”

The twins were arrested along with a 30-year-old woman, who claimed to be their mother, and all are from Oyo State.

The other victims arrested included four from Edo State and one from Delta State.

The post Immigration arrests 8 over human trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

