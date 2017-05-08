Pages Navigation Menu

Immigration denies scarcity of passport booklets amid condemnations

Posted on May 8, 2017

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied that there has been scarcity of Passport Booklets across all Passport Issuing Centres in the country. This is as Nigerians home and abroad continue to condemn what they described as national embarrassment. DAILY POST reports that many Nigerians, for months, have either missed foreign appointments or cannot return […]

