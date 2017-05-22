Immigration Rescues 8 Victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

No fewer than eight suspected Europe-bound victims of human trafficking have been intercepted at Babban Mutun border, Katsina State, by immigration operatives.

The Comptroller of Immigration Service, Katsina State Command, Mohammed Yaro Rabiu, who made this known yesterday to newsmen in his office, said the victims were about to cross the border through irregular route to Agadez in Niger Republic en route to Europe through Libya.

“This arrest was made as a result of intelligence report received by the command. Our investigation and findings reveals that all the rescued victims are Nigerian citizens from Edo, Oyo and Delta States. Luck ran out on them when they were trying to cross the Nigerian border,” said Rabiu.

According to him, one of the suspects identified as Miss Inerials Priscilla had in her possession a forged ECOWAS Travel Certificate, while others had no travel documents.

The Comptroller assured the determination of the Nigeria Immigration Service to continue to rid the country of the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration in spite of the nation’s expansive borders.

Rabiu said: “This determination is enhanced and motivated under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, who since assumption of office has been providing us with trainings, welfare and logistics.”

He revealed that the victims including eight year old twins and their mother (30) and couple aged 28 and 24 years would be handed over to NAPTIP Zonal Office in Kano for further action.

He also expressed concern that most suspects rescued by immigration were victims of misinformation churned out by criminally minded talents who always deceive innocent citizens and put them in trouble in their attempts to travel abroad.

The post Immigration Rescues 8 Victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

