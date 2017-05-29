Immigration service threatens sanction against misconduct any officer

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, has threatened to apply harder sanctions on any officer who engages in professional misconduct. Babandede told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the threat became necessary to improve service delivery to the public. He said that the‎ measure was …

The post Immigration service threatens sanction against misconduct any officer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

