Imo APGA disowns Agbaso

From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peter Ezeobi has distanced the state chapter of the party from judgment of the Enugu State High Court which declared Chief Martins Agbaso as the national chairman of the party.

Ezeobi said he (Agbaso) was not a member of the party, having earlier defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is yet to officially return to the party.

The Imo State APGA chairman who stated this yesterday in Owerri, while reacting to the judgment of the court said Victor Oye remains the only authentic national chairman of APGA.

According to him, Chief Agbaso was a member of the party until he left the party for PDP in 2015 where he has contested for the gubernatorial primaries of the party. He said since he left, there was no record that he had officially returned.

“It was a rude shock for the Imo State branch of APGA to hear in the news that a court of competent reckoning in this country announced his name as the national chairman of a party he is no longer a member,’’ he said.

The APGA chairman said there was the need for the judiciary to support democracy in the country to grow rather than promote acts that could cause disharmony.

He said the state chapter of the party was behind the Victor Oye-led national leadership of APGA and supports the move by the party to challenge the judgment that announced Agbaso as chairman.

