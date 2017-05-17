Imo: Army Redeploys Commander, 34 Field Artillery Brigade

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri

The Commander 34 Field Artillery Brigade Obinze, Imo State, Brigadier General Kay Ishiaku has been redeployed out of the state. Governor Rochas Okorocha described him as an officer on a rescue mission to Imo State over the onslaught against Imo people by his predecessor during the 2015 elections in the state.

Governor Okorocha spoke at Valedictory Session organized by the State Government in honour of General Ishiaku, stating that the people of the state were terrorised by the army in the state under the Command of Brigadier-General Ishiaku’s predecessor and that the people were under such condition when General Isiyaku took over and rescued them, and the normal relationship between the people of the state and the army was restored.

His words, “Today is rather a day of mixed feelings for someone we have come to love and appreciate so much. He made himself soapproachable that we forgot that he is a general and we see him as one of us”.

The governor said, “The story of democracy in Imo State cannot be complete without General Ishiaku because in 2015 it was obvious that we were derailing somehow from the political equation but he stood his ground to do what is right, fair and just. Ishiaku has played a very key role in guaranteeing security in this state. Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta story cannot be told without Brigadier General Ishiaku. Today

Imo State is free from kidnapping and criminal activities, Ishiaku played a key role”.

He advised him not to change in his professional attitude, pointing out that the sky will be his limit and announced the gifts of a piece of land in the choicest area of the state, N5million for transportation and N2 million from the Cross River State governor for General Ishiaku”.

For the new Commander, Brigadier-General HI Bature, the governor tasked him to “improve on what his predecessor did”, adding that what he must know about the government is that it does not use the police or army for anything illegal and it will never ask you to do anything unconstitutional, but the right thing and make sure you serve your fatherland well in Imo State which is your constitutional responsibility. “Here, fear of God is our watch-word”.

