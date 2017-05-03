Imo Assembly denies demanding N50m from executive for each lawmaker

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, denied an alleged report that it demanded from the executive, N50 million for each lawmaker.

The Deputy Speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, had drawn the attention of the law-makers to a publication credited to a local newspaper which stated that the lawmakers allegedly demanded for N50 million each from the executive arm.

Provoked by the publication, the lawmakers, who bared their minds on what they described as “maligning of the House,” resolved that the publisher of the newspaper and editor should appear before the House tomorrow to explain where and when they asked for the said money from the executive.

Summons IBC

The Assembly also summoned the Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities; Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation,IBC; and Director of News, IBC, to appear before the House tomorrow to explain why the IBC has allegedly blacklisted the House from airing its activities on IBC Radio station.

The allegation was presented at the floor of the House by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Kennedy Ibeh.

He alleged that since the House committee on revalidation of autonomous communities was inaugurated, the IBC had allegedly refused to air the committee’s activities.

