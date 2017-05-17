Imo Assembly withdraws recognition for 110 communities

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, said there’s no going back on their withdrawal of the recommendations for the 110 communities seeking autonomous status in the state.

The lawmakers made their position known while drilling the Commissioner for Community Government Council, Culture and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Innocent Eke.

Eke, who had failed to appear before the House at the first invitation, said he got the letter of summon from the House very late.

However, the session, which was stormy, saw lawmakers throwing questions at Eke, which bordered on the creation of autonomous communities in the state.

Also, the lawmakers made it clear that the 110 communities seeking autonomous status, was a process started by the immediate past leadership of the House.

According to them, the current Assembly has withdrawn the recommendation of the said communities seeking autonomous status, and therefore, such process should be stopped till further notice.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Acho Ihim, said he was not happy with the way the issue had gone.

