Imo CP begins withdrawal of police from politicians

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Ezike, yesterday, said that  he has started the withdrawal of policemen attached illegally to politicians  in order to beef up security in different  police divisions  in the state.

Ezike stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after he interacted with the leadership of the Imo state House of Assembly.

However,  the Police commissioner said: “ There are politicians who are entitled to security just like the members of the Imo state House of Assembly, among others . They need to be alive to do their duty. So watch out, we are withdrawing some policemen illegally posted in order to beef up security in their divisions.”

Ezike also said that while he was driving into the Imo state House of Assembly, he discovered that there was no police post in the area.

 

 

