IMO LGA ELECTION: Ohanaeze youths raise alarm

By Chinonso Alozie

FOLLOWING the rumours that the Imo state local government elections, may not hold in September this year, as earlier proclaimed by Governor Rochas Okorocha, the state chapter of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, yesterday, asked Okorocha not to disappoint Imolites.

OYC made this appeal in a communique issued in Owerri and singed by the convention committee chairman and secretary, Chilos Godsent and Christian Okuma respectively.

They, among other things said that with elected local government chairmen, issues like abandoned rural projects would be extensively addressed.

The release stated: “We are calling on the Imo state government to put every frame work in place to conduct the local government elections in the state, just as the governor had stated that it will hold in the month of September this year.

“The election will enable Imo youths to develop their leadership skills through direct involvement in practical governance.

“We have critically deliberated on the state of Imo youths and Nigeria at large, including the state of unemployment of the youths after graduation; the youths entrepreneurship skills as well as lack of start up fund and the abysmal exclusion of youths in critical decision-making process in government affairs.”

The post IMO LGA ELECTION: Ohanaeze youths raise alarm appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

