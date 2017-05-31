Imo NSDC arrest oil vandals, recover 30,000ltrs

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—TWO suspected oil pipeline vandals ,yesterday, were paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Imo State over 30,000 litres crude oil theft.

The suspects, Ike Nbeze, from Enugu state and Emmanuel Nweke from Anambra state, were paraded at the NSCDC, state headquarters in Owerri.

According to Imo State commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Stephen Lar, the suspects were intercepted on the Okiqwe/Enugu high way.

He also said that in the process, two out of the four suspects escaped and the two trucks carrying the crude oil were recovered by NSCDC.

Lar said: “You are aware the NSCDC, is charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order.

“We got a tip off that some people have vandalized the oil pipelines and that they are on their way with the vandalised petroleum products, sandwiched with sawdust.

“And we moved into action and arrested them along Okiqwe /Enugu high way. In the process, two out of the four suspects escaped and we also discovered and recovered from them 30,000 liters of petroleum.

However, the suspects, Nbeze and Nweke said they did not know it was petroleum products that they were carrying and that they thought it was animal feeds.

The post Imo NSDC arrest oil vandals, recover 30,000ltrs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

