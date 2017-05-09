Imo State Has The Highest Number Of JAMB Applications In 2017

For the second year running, Imo topped the number of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) applications with 101, 868 in 2017, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede has disclosed.

The registrar said this during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday in Abuja ahead of the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) billed to start on Saturday in 642 computer based test (CBT) centres across the country.

According to him, Imo, Osun, and Oyo topped the list of those with the highest number of JAMB applications in 2017, following the applications of statistics by the state of origin.

Oloyede said Osun recorded the second highest with 88, 653 applications while Oyo recorded 87,811 applications.

The JAMB registrar said that Benue (68, 916), Kogi (70, 150) and Kano (70, 276) recorded the lowest applications.

He added that the agency registered 1.7 million candidates an increase of 464,287 candidates from last year’s 1.2 million candidates registered for the 2016 UTME,

Oloyede said: “As we set for the 2017 exercise, we have expanded on almost all the frontiers of the 2017 examinations. You may recall that last year, the examination was conducted in 524 centres. The 2017 UTME will hold simultaneously in 642 examination centres in Nigeria.

“A total number of one million, seven hundred and thirty-six thousand, five hundred and seventy-one (1,736, 571) candidates have registered for the 2017 UTME.

“We have started to install CCTV cameras at our test centres so that from the situation room, we can monitor what is going on across the country,” he said.

“At the moment, we have lodged complaints against a number of CBT centre owners for one infraction or the other and a number of them were arrested, cautioned, while others are to be prosecuted so as to serve as a deterrent to others,” he added.

The post Imo State Has The Highest Number Of JAMB Applications In 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

