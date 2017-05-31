Implement national conference report – Afenifere tells Osinbajo – NAIJ.COM
Implement national conference report – Afenifere tells Osinbajo
The pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, to commence the process for the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 national conference. READ ALSO: Okorocha fires all commissioners, 27 local …
