Improve The Efficiency Of Your Workout by Adding These 10+ Foods That Build Muscle

Exercise is most probably the best way to keep yourself fit and in good shape. However, what a lot of people actually don’t know is the fact that your eating and feeding pattern also has quite a lot to say about it. Very quickly, we’ll like to run down a few foods that increase the efficiency and results of your exercise regimen by contributing through muscle building .

Lean Beef

If you want to gain muscle mass, lean beef should be a regular in your diet. It is packed full of a lot of constituents, including zinc, iron and B-vitamins, all of which make a conducive environment for the growth of muscle mass. It also provides your body with high volumes of proteins and amino acids that stimulate muscle growth. If you’re trying to lose weight, you’ll be happy to know that a 3oz serving of lean beef has the ability to provide the same amount of protein as 1.5 cups of beans.

Chicken (but without the skins)

Just as it is with beef, chicken is also an amazing source of protein, which is important for the growth and repair of muscle tissues, the overall health of the bone and maintaining weight . All you have to do is go to a local grocery store and you’ll easily find chicken meat that is cut into single serving sizes and which can be quickly seasoned and processed.

Cottage Cheese

Although not many people are aware of this, but cottage cheese is actually almost completely full of casein protein. Casein is a protein that causes slow digestion, meaning it is just [perfect for building muscles. For people who have to go long periods without consuming food, cottage cheese is perfect. It is also an excellent source of vitamin B12, calcium and other nutrients.

Eggs

Eggs are a source of high quality protein, nine highly important amino acids, chlorine, the ideal type of fat and vitamin D. what more do you want? Eggs are not hazardous in any way to your health and are quite easy to buy, too.

Whey Protein

Whey protein supplements are popular in the fitness because they [provide a quick and convenient source of protein at very cost effective prices. They are used by bodybuilders immediately they wake up, after their workouts and even in some of their meals. For those who aren’t bodybuilders, a little scoop in our shakes immediately after workouts will do just fine.

Fish

Fish are another rich source of protein and they are also rich in omega-3 and fatty acids. The omega-3s are especially important because they help speed up the process of fat loss and ensure that the body processes such as metabolism and homeostasis functions as they should

Oatmeal

Due to its low glycemic index (GI) value and the fact that it is processed minimally, oatmeal is actually an awesome source of carbohydrates. A low GI diet is beneficial for the following reasons:

– It is high in fiber and micronutrients

– It increases satiety

– It reduces hunger

– It also speeds up fat loss

Whole Grains

Whole grains help in a more efficient digestion process and provides more nutrients that the processed and refined grains . Due to this, it promotes energy and the overall health of a human being. Brown rice particularly can help boost your growth hormone levels and that in turn can enhance muscle growth and fat loss.

Fruits and Vegetables

Although it might seem like fruits and vegetables seem to appear in every list that has to do with maintaining health, it is just because they’re so great. They are rich in antioxidants and provide a lot of other nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin E, etc. also, fruits and vegetables provide fibers which your body needs to help in proper digestion and intake of nutrients.

Healthy Fats

Although we have been generally taught not to consume fats and their mere mention in this list might make you question its authenticity. However, there are good fats which are essential for the growth of muscles. As a matter of fact, they play important roles in the production of hormones (especially testosterone and growth hormones) which help drive the growth of muscles and the gaining of strength. Also, fats are essential for the maintenance of certain bodily functions. Examples of good fats are polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats,, which can be found in salmon, nuts, leafy vegetables, avocados, etc

