Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Improved Dollar Liquidity May Boost Banks’ Earnings – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Improved Dollar Liquidity May Boost Banks’ Earnings – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

Improved Dollar Liquidity May Boost Banks' Earnings
THISDAY Newspapers
The increase in dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is giving banks in the country reason to cheer. The CBN increased sales of the U.S. currency to banks in late February to try and curb foreign exchange shortages that contributed to the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.