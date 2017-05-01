Improved Dollar Liquidity May Boost Banks’ Earnings – THISDAY Newspapers
Improved Dollar Liquidity May Boost Banks' Earnings
The increase in dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is giving banks in the country reason to cheer. The CBN increased sales of the U.S. currency to banks in late February to try and curb foreign exchange shortages that contributed to the …
