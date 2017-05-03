Improving workers’ welfare in Enugu

WHEN, on the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government announced the decision to release about N522.74 billion in the first tranche of the Par- is Club refund to the 36 states of the federation to enable them meet pressing financial obligations such as the payment of salaries and pensions arrears, mixed reactions of excitement, doubt, suspense and speculation greeted the move.

When, thereafter, the refund was suc- cessfully released to states for disbursement in line with the purpose it was meant for, it became a subject of controversy as wild ac- cusations and counter accusations, as well as denials/ clarifications over the ingenuity and sincerity of some states to properly manage the refund, dominated the air space.

For instance, it was reported in the nation- al dailies that seven governors were under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting the funds. There was also a plethora of other allegations bordering on the alleged mismanagement of the Paris Club refund, which attracted denials and clarifications from various quarters, especially the Nigeria Governors Forum.

On the modalities for the funds’ disburse- ment , it was reported that the federal gov- ernment, among other criteria, directed that a minimum of about 50 percent of the funds would be devoted to the payment of salaries and pensions, in line with its plan to stimulate the economy vis-à-vis consumer demand.

In Enugu State, where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi holds sway, contrary to the ill- feelings in some sections of the public over the disbursement, it may interest one to note that prior to the accusations, the gov- ernor had mapped out strategies on how to