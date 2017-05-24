In a first for Asia, Taiwan moves to legalize same-sex marriage – Vox
|
Vox
|
In a first for Asia, Taiwan moves to legalize same-sex marriage
Vox
The island's highest court had just struck down Taiwan's anti–gay marriage laws as unconstitutional, paving the way for the first system of legalized same-sex marriage anywhere in Asia. "The judges have today said yes to marriage equality," Amnesty …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!