In Abuja TETFund organises access clinic, project defense for 181 beneficiary institutions – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Abuja TETFund organises access clinic, project defense for 181 beneficiary institutions
Pulse Nigeria
The access clinic was done by the fund for beneficiary institutions with backlog of unutilized funds. Published: 07:42; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Dr Abdullahi Baffa, TETFund Executive Secretary play. Dr Abdullahi Baffa, TETFund …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!