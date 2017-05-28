In Akwa Ibom Lack of funds stall LG elections – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
In Akwa Ibom Lack of funds stall LG elections
Pulse Nigeria
The governor, however, said the government would embark on the conduct of the elections once the economy improved. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Udom Emmanuel. play. Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
