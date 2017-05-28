Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Akwa Ibom Lack of funds stall LG elections – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

In Akwa Ibom Lack of funds stall LG elections
Pulse Nigeria
The governor, however, said the government would embark on the conduct of the elections once the economy improved. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Udom Emmanuel. play. Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel …
Emmanuel: I won't borrow at high interest rate for council pollThe Nation Newspaper
A'Ibom Still to Run LGs with Caretaker CommitteesTHISDAY Newspapers
Akwa Ibom 2019: Chris Ekpenyong Predicts Udom's DefectionThe Killer Punch News (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.