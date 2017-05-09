In blow to US-Turkey ties, Trump administration approves plan to arm Syrian Kurds against Islamic State – Washington Post
Washington Post
In blow to US-Turkey ties, Trump administration approves plan to arm Syrian Kurds against Islamic State
Washington Post
President Trump has approved a plan to directly arm Kurdish forces fighting in Syria, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, inflaming already strained ties with Turkey and putting the U.S. military a step closer to seizing a remaining Islamic State stronghold.
Trump's Plan to Arm Kurds Lays Bare the Strategic Vacuum in Syria
Pentagon announces plan to arm Kurds in Syria, over Turkish objections
Trump to send arms to Kurdish YPG in Syria
