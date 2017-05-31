Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Canada Nigerian couple get pre-wedding photos after 35 years – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In Canada Nigerian couple get pre-wedding photos after 35 years
Pulse Nigeria
When Mr. Kolawole and his sweetheart, Bolly got married in 1982, they missed out on the prewedding photos trend. That's basically because it wasn't much of a thing then. Nigerian couple takes pre-wedding photos 35 years after marriage play They took

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.