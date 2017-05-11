In-flight etiquette survey calls out the rear seat kicker

KEEP your knees and feet to yourself. That’s the overarching message from Expedia’s latest etiquette survey which identified the rear seat-back kicker as the most annoying type of flier.

It’s bad news for long-legged travelers who fly economy and those who sit in front of them: A full 64 percent of respondents cited the rear seat kicker as the most offensive in-flight “etiquette violator.”

Pollsters also asked respondents to weigh in on the controversial subject of seat reclining, and found that 37 percent of Americans would choose to ban it altogether or restrict the practice on short-haul flights. More than half (53 percent) of travelers said they recline their seats, while about a quarter (23 percent) said they refrain because they deem it “improper etiquette.”

The poll surveyed 1,005 passengers on their biggest in-flight pet peeves. Here are the results: The Rear Seat Kicker; Inattentive Parents ; the Aromatic Passenger ;the Audio Insensitive ; the Boozer; the undresser and the amorous among others.

The post In-flight etiquette survey calls out the rear seat kicker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

