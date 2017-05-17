In Iran election, lackluster economy opens door to a populist push – Christian Science Monitor
Christian Science Monitor
In Iran election, lackluster economy opens door to a populist push
Christian Science Monitor
The presidential election, which has become a referendum on moderate President Hassan Rouhani's first term, has seen his conservative challengers cast themselves as champions of the working class. Monitor's Best: Top 5 …
Rouhani is favorite in Iran's presidential election
In Iran's Presidential Elections, Reformists' Hopes Are Limited
Iran's Top Leader Urges High Turnout in Presidential Vote
