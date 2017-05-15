In Niger 21 dead as herdsmen attack Mosque in Niger state – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Niger 21 dead as herdsmen attack Mosque in Niger state
Pulse Nigeria
The Niger state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana also confirmed the deadly attack. Published: 4 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Armed Fulani herdsmen play. Armed Fulani herdsmen. (punch) …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!