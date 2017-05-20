Road to sustainable Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Road to sustainable Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta
The Nation Newspaper
The recent motion by the Senate calling on the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemp Adeosun, to release the sum of N15 billion being the backlog of allowances and payments for the training and education of former Niger Delta militants under the Amnesty …
In Niger Delta Amnesty Office begins vocational training for 100 ex-agitators
Amnesty reiterates call for youth empowerment to develop Niger Delta
