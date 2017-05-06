In Niger Delta NDDC boss commends developments region – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Niger Delta NDDC boss commends developments region
Pulse Nigeria
Ekere pledged that the NDDC would continue to work with communities and people of the region to provide need-based interventions for communities. Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the focus …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!