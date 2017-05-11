In Picture: The N125bn Budget Of The Nigerian National Assembly

The picture showing details of N125bn Budget of the Nigerian National Assembly has been released for the first time in Nigeria’s History.

The Breakdown sees Management getting a whooping 14 billion naira, The Senate and House of Reps getting 31 and 49 Billion Naira respectively, National Assembly Legal Institute allocated 4 billion naira, General Services contains the sum of 12 billion, whilst Legislative Aides get 9 Billion naira amongst others. The total breakdown is available on the link below.

See picture below: