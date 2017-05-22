In Pictures: Chelsea Celebrates Their EPL 2016/17 Title Trophy

It is no more news that ChelseaFC are EPL 2016/17 Champions, and on Sunday, after flogging already relegated Sunderland 5 goals to 1, they were presented the trophy and the celebrations that followed was superb.

The atmosphere in the Stamford Bridge was emotional as well, as John Terry and Assistant Coach Steve Holland prepares to leave Chelsea at the end of this season.

