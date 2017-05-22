In respect of the dead, veteran actor postpones his 50th birthday celebrations – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
In respect of the dead, veteran actor postpones his 50th birthday celebrations
NAIJ.COM
The deaths of Nollywood actors Olumide Bakare, Pastor Ajidara and Moji Olaiya have elicited a major reaction from veteran actor Saidi Balogun. READ ALSO: More details emerge from Moji Olaiya's burial plans. The veteran actor recently turned 50 and to …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!