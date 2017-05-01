In The History Of Nigeria There Has Never Been A May Day In Which Our President Did Not Address The Workers, Where Is Buhari? – Fani Kayode

As Nigeria celebrates it workers day, Former minister of Aviation has reacted on President Buhari not coming out address the workers. Fani Kayode said that in the history of Nigeria this the first time such thing, he continued by asking Where is President By Buhari?

In His Words….

In the entire history of our country there has never been a May Day in which our President did not address the workers. Where is @ MBuhari?

The post In The History Of Nigeria There Has Never Been A May Day In Which Our President Did Not Address The Workers, Where Is Buhari? – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

