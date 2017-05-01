Pages Navigation Menu

In The History Of Nigeria There Has Never Been A May Day In Which Our President Did Not Address The Workers, Where Is Buhari? – Fani Kayode

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

As Nigeria celebrates it workers day, Former minister of Aviation has reacted on President Buhari not coming out address the workers.Fani Kayode said that in the history of Nigeria this the first time such thing, he continued by asking Where is President By Buhari?

In His Words….

In the entire history of our country there has never been a May Day in which our President did not address the workers. Where is @MBuhari?

