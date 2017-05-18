IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni locked in intelligence fight

In the Independent this week

COVER STORY

Museveni locked in intelligence fight: Reports on Tumukunde, Kayihura, Muhwezi, Muhakanizi

THE LAST WORD

Why Kayihura remains IGP: His contract was renewed because his enemies in government underrate him, opposition demonise him.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Proposed KCCA law: Museveni’s latest plan to kick Lukwago out of Kampala?

BUSINESS

Excitement over direct UK-Rwanda air flight.

Nakumatt embarks on Shs51.1billion cost cutting drive: Two outlets to be closed in Kampala in the new plan.

Uganda Clays posts Shs2.3 bn net profit: The firm is looking at the Rwandan market to sustain profit growth.

Ugandan companies fight over US$20bn in oil logistics: Push for regional logistics hub status is `selfish’ says Museveni.

ECONOMY

Banks setting up company to wipe bad loans off their balance sheets: Central bank says new law needed to regulate assets recovery.

RWANDA

Rwandan for French parliament: The party of Frances new president unveils a Rwandan-born economist as candidate in polls.

HEALTH

New Ebola outbreak: World Health Organisation confirms several dead in DR Congo. How different are female, male and intersex genital cutting?

ART

Jjuuko creates food for thought art.

Akizimana’s love of women: Artist uses art to depict beauty, struggles, generosity.

MOTORING

Leather vs. cloth: Which is best for your vehicle?.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Winnie Nwagi: Everyone has a moment to shine: Winnie Nakanwagi aka Nwagi, the Ugandan singer best known for her award winning single ‘Musawo’ to which she dances seductively, has one mantra for survival in the highly fickle entertainment industry.

